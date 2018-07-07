2018 FIFA World Cup Fan Guide ⚽
Serena Williams misses baby’s 1st steps at Wimbledon

Posted 6:59 am, July 7, 2018, by

Serena Williams of the US looks on as she walks on court after a point against Czech Republic's Kristyna Pliskova during their women's singles first round match on day three of The Roland Garros 2018 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on May 29, 2018. (Photo by CHRISTOPHE SIMON / AFP) (Photo credit should read CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP/Getty Images)

LONDON — Playing at Wimbledon comes at a price when you’re a new mother.

Serena Williams says she missed her daughter Olympia’s first steps while she was practicing at the All England Club on Saturday.

Williams tweeted : “She took her first steps… I was training and missed it. I cried.”

Williams became a mother in September and missed last year’s Wimbledon because of her pregnancy. She’s back looking for her eighth title at the tournament and reached the fourth round on Friday.

She has brought Olympia with her, and a photo on the baby’s Instagram account last week showed her sitting on one of the grass courts.

