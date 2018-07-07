× Summerfest offering $21 all-in ticket to see Arcade Fire, Manchester Orchestra

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest officials announced a limited number of $21 all-in tickets to see Arcade Fire with special guest Manchester Orchestra will be available starting at noon on Sunday, July 8.

The performances take place at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on the last day of the festival.

The $21 all-in tickets will be available for purchase, while supplies last, at at the Summerfest Box Office located on the south end of Henry Maier Festival Park.

There is a limit of eight tickets per transaction.

