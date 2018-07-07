Three Lions Pub gets ready for World Cup game between England and Sweden with watch party

SHOREWOOD -- England takes on Sweden Saturday, July 7 in the quarter finals for the World Cup and what better way to watch it than at an English pub? FOX6's Evan Peterson visits Three Lions Pub in Shorewood with more.
About the Three Lions Pub (website)
Established in 2011, the Three Lions Pub is an authentic British pub that provides patrons with an eclectic blend of English culinary standbys and traditional American cuisine. Three Lions also offers a variety of beers and wines to compliment the menu with many native brands and tastes of the old country. Customer service is paramount in creating the “old world” British-style pub atmosphere that permeates throughout the establishment. All this is wrapped up in a cozy, friendly neighborhood public house where patrons can enjoy everything from Saturday morning soccer to Wednesday night trivia.
It’s our goal to make you feel at home, as if the pub is an extension to your living room … so join us at the pub and make yourself comfortable.
Cheers for coming – the door is always open!