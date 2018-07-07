× Police: Man in custody after firing gun in West Allis home

WEST ALLIS — West Allis police are attempting to make contact with a man who fired a gun Saturday morning, July 7.

It happened near the area of 54th and Hayes.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a man firing a gun from within a residence. The suspect initially refused to come out of the residence.

West Allis police — as well as neighboring police departments — assisted with cornering off the area as police attempted to resolved the situation.

At around 10:45 a.m., police say the man was taken into custody without incident.

Officials say there is no danger to the community at this time, but police will be on scene for some time yet — so they ask people to stay out of the area.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

