2 injured, 1 in custody following separate shooting incidents in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating two non-fatal shootings that took place late Saturday night, July 7 and early Sunday morning, July 8.

The first shooting happened near 84th and Marion at around 11 p.m. Saturday.

Police say a 19-year-old man suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound after fighting with another person. The victim was taken to a local hospital by a friend.

The investigation continues and the police are searching for the known suspect.

The second shooting happened on the city’s north side around midnight on Sunday.

According to police, a 24-year-old woman was shot while fighting with a known suspect near the area of 28th and Clarke.

The woman was then taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

The suspect was taken into custody at the scene. The investigation continues.