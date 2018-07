× 4 hurt in crash involving vehicle, pole near 40th and North

MILWAUKEE — Four people were hurt in a crash involving a vehicle and a pole that happened Sunday, July 8 near 40th and North in Milwaukee.

Officials with the Milwaukee Fire Department said two people were ejected from the vehicle, and one was trapped inside. The fourth person was able to get out on their own. All four were taken to the hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.