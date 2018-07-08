Franklin High School dancer will join Badgers team at UW-Madison next year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRANKLIN -- Jessica Meissner was one of the leaders on the back-to-back state champion Franklin High School dance team. Now, she's ready to take her talents to college. Meissner said she got into dance at the young age of 3, with her mom trying to get her out of the house because she had a "crazy amount of energy!" She said she started with studio dance, which involves everything from the technique ballet provides, to tap, jazz, hip hop and more. She said as a senior at Franklin High School, she was involved in a lot of the choreography for the dance team. She'll be joining the UW Dance Team at UW-Madison next year, where she'll study microbiology, and hopes to go into clinical research.

Jessica Meissner

Franklin High School

Dance/Poms