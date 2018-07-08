× Hostage standoff situation in Florida: Man holed up in home with 6-year-old daughter

LAKELAND, Fla. — Authorities in Florida are trying to diffuse a hostage standoff in Polk County.

Police say 39-year-old Gary Cauley is holed up inside a home with his 6-year-old daughter.

Cauley reportedly showed up at his 36-year-old estranged wife’s home around 4 a.m. Saturday, July 7, after learning his wife had planned a beach trip with another man.

Cauley armed himself with a handgun, threatened to kill himself and refused to let his daughter leave.

Police said he’s made no threats to harm the girl.