‘Wish I could do more:’ Donations collected in Milwaukee for refugees of political crisis in Cameroon

MILWAUKEE -- In dire need of basic necessities, refugees of the political crisis in Cameroon are getting help from caring hearts here in Wisconsin.

A few simple items can make all the difference.

"I just want our children to be fed. I want our people to have clothing," Sr. Edna Lonergan, president of St. Ann Center for Intergenerational Care said.

St. Ann Center for Intergenerational Care has gone global with its outreach.

"It's a big project," said Lonergan.

The organization has partnered with the West Cameroon Association of Wisconsin (WCA) to help the country in crisis.

"West Cameroonians being ostracized, I should say -- individuals who are being maltreated. There is some violence that is occurring there. Children and students are not attending school. We also have curfews preventing people from going into work," said Lillian McFarlane who is a member of WCA said.

McFarlane has family still living there, where the English-speaking minority is being marginalized.

"It's heart-wrenching and also very disappointing because there is no peace at this time. There is a disruption of the movement of food and items to people in certain areas," said McFarlane.

With more than 100,000 refugees seeking shelter in Nigeria, these two organizations came together to provide some aid.

"We have about 500 pounds of clothing, toiletries, medicine and some non-perishable foods," said Lonergan.

They have been packing up vans and trucks with donated items to send so those fleeing can have some essentials as they seek safety and security.

"I wish I could do more, but at least this is a start -- and who knows what more could be done -- especially more people participating. Hopefully it will grow into something that will allow us to have more dialogue and eventually peace sooner rather than later," said McFarlane.

The supplies will be taken to Minnesota and added to a larger donation container which will be shipped to Nigeria.

To learn more about the crisis in Cameroon, or if you'd like to donate to this effort, CLICK HERE.