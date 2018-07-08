It’s a…Little Rock Zoo hosts gender reveal event after birth of baby gorilla 🦍💙

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- You don't typically do a gender reveal after the baby is born, but evidently, that's how gorillas do it.

Staff at the Little Rock Zoo say a baby gorilla was born there two weeks ago. Since gorilla moms can be very protective, they waited a couple days before finding out it's a boy.

Since zoo visitors didn't know, they made it a surprise, filling up boxes with blue tissue paper, putting them in the gorillas' habitat.

It didn't take long for them to rip open the boxes.

"So far, mom and the baby are doing really well. We've seen excellent signs that he's nursing. Seems to be doing really well with that. That's always something you look for," said Susan Altrui, Little Rock Zoo director.

The baby gorilla doesn't have a name yet.