Go
Search
Replay:
FOX6 WakeUp
FOX6 TV Schedule
Search
Contact Us
FOX6Now.com
Menu
News
Videos
Politics
Dose of Reality
Sports
WakeUp
Real MKE
Contests
Links
Events
Weather
74°
74°
Low
62°
High
83°
Mon
66°
89°
Tue
69°
81°
Wed
63°
82°
See complete forecast
2018 FIFA World Cup Fan Guide ⚽
Where to watch FOX6 News, Real Milwaukee during World Cup Soccer ⚽
July 8, 2018
Posted 8:00 am, July 8, 2018, by
Kiri Salinas
Facebook
Twitter
Reddit
LinkedIn
Pinterest
Email
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Look who is turning six years old Sunday, July 8, 2018.
Popular
‘It is sickening:’ George Webb worker punched by man who went behind counter
Fourth of July fireworks shows canceled, postponed in southeast Wisconsin due to weather
Pictures: View & submit beautiful weather pictures
Latest News
Airman pleads guilty to raping teen, gets year in prison
July 8
July 8, 2018
Thai cave rescue: 4 Thai soccer team members rescued from cave
Look Who's 6
July 6, 2018
Look Who's 6
July 1, 2018
Look Who's 6
July 2, 2018
Look Who's 6
July 4, 2018
Look Who's 6
July 3, 2018
Look Who's 6
July 5, 2018
Look Who's 6
July 7, 2018
Look Who's 6
June 8, 2018
Look Who's 6
April 8, 2018
Look Who's 6
May 8, 2018
Look Who's 6
May 6, 2018
Look Who's 6
June 24, 2018
Look Who's 6
June 10, 2018
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.