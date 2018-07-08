× Milwaukee police: 15-year-old in custody after attempting to set squad car on fire

MILWAUKEE — A teenage girl is in custody after attempting to set a squad car on fire Saturday night, July 7.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. near 20th and Long Island.

According to police, the 15-year-old girl tried to start the squad on fire while officers were responding to a nearby home. Neighbors called police when they saw smoke coming from the vehicle.

The squad car only sustained minor damage to a rear wheel. No one was injured.