MILWAUKEE — One man is hurt after he was struck by gunfire Sunday afternoon, July 8.

It happened just after 12 p.m. near 47th and Fairmount.

According to police, the man was shot in the leg and his injury is non-fatal.

The investigation is ongoing and Milwaukee police are currently looking for vehicles that may be involved.

