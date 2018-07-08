Self-described Summerfest fanatic wins free tickets for life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It was a beautiful day Sunday, July 8 on the final day of Summerfest 2018, after a near-perfect last weekend of the Big Gig.

Before the last act took the stage, there was time for one tremendous performance. The Big Gig wrapped up with something called the “big win.” Officials handed out 30,000 free tickets to Summerfest 2019. Attached to each ticket was a little tab with a number on it.

By 3 p.m., everyone had to turn in that tab at one of the entrances at Maier Festival Park to be eligible for a handful of incredible prizes.

Those prizes included $500 gift cards, free passes to the Harley-Davidson Museum and even free beer for a year from Miller.

They saved the best gift for last. Whoever caught a red T-shirt thrown out into the crowd got free tickets to Summerfest for life. The winner was 19-year old Alyssa Prinz, who is a Summerfest fanatic, and said she always takes two weeks off work for the Big Gig.

She said she considers herself really lucky.

"I've been here since 11 actually, waiting to be front row, so I've been sitting here. This is my fourth day coming just this year, and we sit all day long just to be front row," said Prinz.

You had to be present to win all of the prizes.

