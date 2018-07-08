Snow pile holds on in downtown Appleton…in July; becomes a sort of tourist attraction ❄️

APPLETON — It’s July, but there’s still snow in Wisconsin!
The below snow pile is located at the “Yellow Parking Ramp” in downtown Appleton — between Washington Street and Morrison Street.
PHOTO GALLERY
Photo Gallery
According to WLUK, JP Heim, who works in downtown Appleton, spotted the stubborn snow pile in June and decided to snap a picture of it — posting the photo to social media.
City of Appleton officials said crews use this portion of the ramp to dump snow that collects on the roof. People love it so much, it’s almost like a tourist attraction!
“People are coming over here to just check it out and take pictures and we get people almost on a daily basis that will tweet us a photo of this now,” said Chad Doran.