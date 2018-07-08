Snow pile holds on in downtown Appleton…in July; becomes a sort of tourist attraction ❄️

APPLETON — It’s July, but there’s still snow in Wisconsin!

The below snow pile is located at the “Yellow Parking Ramp” in downtown Appleton — between Washington Street and Morrison Street.

According to WLUK, JP Heim, who works in downtown Appleton, spotted the stubborn snow pile in June and decided to snap a picture of it — posting the photo to social media.

Another hot weekend & measurable rain…and we still have snow in @cityofappleton @weatherchannel pic.twitter.com/mqXCe2pqpy — JP Heim (@thejpheim) June 18, 2018

City of Appleton officials said crews use this portion of the ramp to dump snow that collects on the roof. People love it so much, it’s almost like a tourist attraction!

Who thinks we should give JP a shovel and have him put this out on the street to get this over with?!?!?! 😂😂😂 https://t.co/rgHtP2u2fc — City of Appleton (@cityofappleton) July 6, 2018

“People are coming over here to just check it out and take pictures and we get people almost on a daily basis that will tweet us a photo of this now,” said Chad Doran.

Yes this is the Yellow Parking Ramp in #Appleton. Yes this is STILL snow on July 2nd. Yes, we may have to ask @AppletonPD_WI to start directing traffic around there if it lasts much longer. @FoxCitiesWi when does this become a tourist attraction? Photo submitted by Jason Brozek. pic.twitter.com/akplx5S8WT — City of Appleton (@cityofappleton) July 2, 2018