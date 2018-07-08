× TMZ: Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are engaged

Justin Bieber popped the question to Hailey Baldwin Saturday night, July 7, according to TMZ.

TMZ reports two eyewitnesses say they saw the engagement go down at a resort in the Bahamas. Those witnesses told TMZ that everyone was at a restaurant on the property doing salsa dancing when Justin’s security told everyone to put their phones away, because something special was about to happen.

TMZ says that something special was Justin proposing in front of everyone.

Another source with knowledge of the situation also also confirmed to TMZ that Justin and Hailey did, in fact, get engaged Saturday night.

Justin and Hailey have been almost inseparable since they began dating about a month ago. TMZ shares that they’re no strangers to each other since they’ve dated before, and it appears they got together again just after Justin and Selena Gomez broke up.

TMZ reports Justin’s dad, Jeremy Bieber, posted a photo of Justin on Instagram Sunday, July 8 with the caption, “@justinbieber proud is an understatement! Excited for the next chapter!”