'We believe in Jesús:' Brewers officials encourage you to vote to send Aguliar to All-Star game

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers need you! The first place Brewers are calling on “all believers” to help send Jesús Aguilar to the All-Star game.

Aguilar was named one of five candidates for the “Camping World All-Star Final Vote” — a four-day voting frenzy — with five candidates vying for the final spot on the team.

You can help send Aguilar to his first career All-Star Game by voting online HERE.

There is no limit on the number of times that fans can vote before polling ends on Wednesday, July 11 at 3 p.m.

According to a news release from Brewers officials, Aguilar began his campaign by launching two home runs that were hit to the heavens earlier Sunday, July 8.

Despite not being on the initial ballot, Aguilar has made himself known by smashing 22 homers, 14 doubles and collecting 63 RBI in 79 games. He entered the day among the National League leaders in SLG (1st, .627), RBI (T1st, 59), HR (2nd, 20) and OPS (3rd, .979) since April 19.

Players and uniformed staff adopted the “We Believe in Jesús” tagline in June, and the organization is carrying it forward with the voting campaign.

According to the release, in 2003 and 2008, Brewers fans “shocked the world” by electing Geoff Jenkins and Corey Hart to the “Final Man” spot, ahead of players from markets as large as New York, San Francisco and Philadelphia. To help energize the regional market, the Brewers and Twins are in an alliance to co-promote Aguilar in the National League and the Twins Eddie Rosario (translation is “Rosary,” by coinicidence) in the American League for this year’s “Final Man” balloting.

Aguilar will look to join teammates Lorenzo Cain, Josh Hader and Christian Yelich who were selected earlier Sunday to participate in the midsummer classic.

The 89th Major League All-Star Game presented by Mastercard will be held on Tuesday, July 17 at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.

The Brewers will sweeten the offer by opening several polling stations over the next couple of days. On Monday, July 9, you’re invited to come out to Anodyne Coffee on Bruce Street from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. — where the first 500 fans will receive a free coffee drink of their choice, and opportunities to vote at the polling station.