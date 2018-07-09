× ‘A great night of fights:’ UFC coming to Milwaukee’s new Bucks’ arena on Dec. 15

MILWAUKEE — The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is coming to Milwaukee’s new Bucks’ arena on Saturday, Dec. 15.

According to a news release, the on-sale date for tickets to see “the can’t-miss-action inside the hallowed Octagon” will be announced soon.

“We are thrilled to bring the UFC to our new arena as we continue to deliver the best in sports and entertainment to Milwaukee. Milwaukee has a deep-rooted history in mixed martial arts as many UFC champions and fighters have trained here. It is going to be a great night of fights,” said Raj Saha, general manager of the new Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center.

The fight card for this must-see UFC event will be also be announced soon.

The new Bucks’ arena is scheduled to open in August.