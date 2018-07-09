‘Amazing:’ Cedarburg man reflects on tour with country star Jake Owen, plans for reunion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CEDARBURG -- A Cedarburg man got the opportunity to live the VIP life. A country star invited Alex Uhan to go on tour, and he said he hopes the wild weekend is just the beginning.

"It was amazing," said Uhan.

Uhan was on stage at Country USA in Oshkosh over the weekend following the Fourth of July holiday. The guy that was right next to him was country music star Jake Owen.

"'Tell these people where you're from,'" Owen said on stage.

Uhan responded, "Cedarburg! Wisconsin, y'all."

Last year Uhan tweeted at the country star. Owen tweeted back, inviting Uhan to go on tour for the weekend. Uhan said he never thought it would happen -- until it did.

"I was on the side of the stage. It was Country USA in front of 50,000 people and he says 'I want to introduce my friend Alex.' I looked at his manager and said 'did he say my name?' He said 'yes -- get out there,'" said Uhan.

"He's a great guy. He represents you very well. It's great to have him out here," said Owen on stage.

"It was surreal. It was just so fun out there," said Uhan.

Uhan said his weekend of stardom will be hard to top -- but he's going to try.

"We're going to call it 'the Burg -- the burg pit,'" said Uhan.

Uhan is organizing a charity concert called "Country in the Burg." He already has a permit to hold it at Cedar Creek Park, and a plan for the stage. All he needs is a headliner.

"We are crossing our fingers," said Uhan.

Uhan used his 15 minutes of fame to hit up his new buddy -- Jake Owen.

"It's up to his manager. It's all about routing and where he is that year -- if he's on tour with a bigger name. There is a whole lot of logistics that go into it," said Uhan.

Uhan said he hopes to hear back from the country star by the end of summer. In the meantime, he's moving forward -- planning a reunion where he can do the introduction in his hometown.

"It would be one great full story," said Uhan.

"Country in the Burg" is set for August 2019. Proceeds will benefit three local charities and Uhan is already selling T-shirts. You can learn more about the event by CLICKING HERE, or by vising the event's Facebook page.