× Attorney General Brad Schimel rips Democrats’ prison release plans

MADISON — Republican Attorney General Brad Schimel is blasting the Democratic gubernatorial candidates’ proposals to release inmates from Wisconsin prisons as irresponsible and dangerous.

Tony Evers has said he would consider releasing inmates early. Matt Flynn has said he would pardon anyone convicted of nonviolent marijuana offenses.

Mike McCabe has called for cutting the prison population in half. So has Kelda Roys. Mahlon Mitchell wants to legalize marijuana and overturn Wisconsin’s truth-in-sentencing law. Paul Soglin supports early release. Kathleen Vinehout also supports early release and has said cutting the inmate population in half “absolutely doable.”

Schimel said in a conference call with reporters on Monday that the Democrats are irresponsible for suggesting releasing inmates without any hard standards, the proposals ignore crime victims’ fears and governors shouldn’t interfere with judges’ sentencing decisions.