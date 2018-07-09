× Baby survives 9 hours buried in western Montana woods

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana authorities say a 5-month-old infant survived about nine hours being buried under sticks and debris in the woods.

The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office says the baby is in good condition at a hospital and calls it a miracle that the child survived the weekend ordeal.

Authorities say they were called about 8 p.m. Saturday about a man threatening people in the Lolo Hot Springs area of western Montana’s Lolo National Forest.

Deputies apprehended the man, who indicated that a baby was buried somewhere in the woods.

About six hours into the search, a deputy heard a faint cry and found the infant about 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police say 32-year-old Francis Crowley is being held on $50,000 bail. There was no information on whether Crowley had an attorney.