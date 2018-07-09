Caught on camera: Byline Bank in Brookfield robbed, suspect on the run

BROOKFIELD — Brookfield police are asking for help to identify a man who robbed the Byline Bank near North and Lilly on Monday afternoon, July 9.

Officials say the suspect walked into the bank shortly after 2 p.m. and obtained an undetermined amount of money. Nobody was hurt during the robbery.

The suspect is described as a male, black, with a slim build, 20-30 years old, wearing a tan fishing hat with a small black band around the top portion, black rimmed glasses, a fake black beard, a dark blue long sleeve shirt, large gold necklace outside the shirt, tan pants and red or possibly orange shoes.

Anyone who may have witnessed this robbery or this suspect in the area is encouraged to contact the Brookfield Police Department at 262-787-3702.