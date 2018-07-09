Cold case: Officials release new sketches of suspect after 1976 murders in park in Marinette Co.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARINETTE COUNTY -- It has been more than four decades since a Green Bay couple was killed in Marinette County, and now, technology is providing a better look at the person believed responsible for the murders.

On the left (above) is what the suspect would've looked like when the murders happened in 1976. On the right is what he might look like today.

On July 9, 1976, forty-two years ago, David Schuldes, 25, and Ellen Matheys, 24, were shot to death at McClintock Park in Silver Cliff. Investigators say Matheys was also sexually assaulted before she was killed.

The investigation is ongoing.

