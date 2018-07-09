Community Warehouse offers jobs for ‘under-employed, never employed’ and more

MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp visits the Community Warehouse where contractors, builders, retailers, distributors, manufacturers and other organizations graciously donate their unused product to them.

About Community Warehouse (website)

The Community Warehouse is a non-profit, faith-based 501c3 organization that is providing jobs and job skills to background challenged individuals living in Milwaukee. By shopping with us you are helping to move Milwaukee forward and help others seek life transformation through the dignity of work based on Biblical principles.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We sort and price these materials, displaying them in a clean, neat, visible and accessible way. Giving the discount to you the consumer. We provide employment opportunities and training in Milwaukee’s Central City for under-employed, never employed and background challenged individuals who are seeking work in an effort to turn their lives around but find it very difficult to get employed due to lack of experience or past criminal records.​