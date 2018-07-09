× Deputies arrest man accused of 6th OWI, wrong-way driver, woman accused of battery to deputies

MILWAUKEE — Operation Drive Sober patrols following the Fourth of July holiday resulted in the arrests of eight suspected drunken drivers, including one arrested for his sixth offense, and the arrest of a wrong-way driver. Additionally, Milwaukee County sheriff’s officials say a woman was arrested for battery to officers.

The patrols took place beginning late Friday afternoon, July 6 and wrapped up Monday morning, July 9.

Arrest for OWI, sixth offense

According to the sheriff’s office, around 4 p.m. on Sunday, a deputy conducting speed saturation patrols in the Zoo Interchange spotted a vehicle traveling 75 miles-per-hour in the posted 50 miles-per-hour construction zone. Sheriff’s officials say the deputy smelled alcohol on the driver’s breath, and the man tested .12 on a preliminary breath test — telling the deputy he had just left the Brewers’ game.

The Madison man has a .02 alcohol restriction based on five prior OWI convictions (two in January 1992, November 1995, February 2006 and May 2016), and his driver’s license had been revoked.

He faces a felony OWI, sixth offense charge, which carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison and a misdemeanor charge of failure to install an ignition interlock device, with a penalty of up to six months in jail.

Wrong-way driver stopped on off-ramp

A wrong-way driver was stopped on the I-94 westbound off-ramp to Highway 100 early on Friday morning, around 4:30 a.m. Sheriff’s officials say the vehicle made a U-turn on the ramp, and was traveling the wrong way, coming towards the deputy.

The deputy began to “serpentine” across lanes of traffic to protect the cars behind him, and the wrong way driver stopped.

Sheriff’s officials say the Chicago man was mumbling incoherently and performed poorly on standardized field sobriety tests. His preliminary breath test result was .21.

He was arrested and faces a felony charge of second degree recklessly endangering safety, which carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison. He was also cited for OWI, first offense, driving the wrong way on a divided highway and reckless driving endangering safety.

Woman arrested for battery to deputies

Early on Saturday, around 1 a.m., deputies responded to a 911 call about a vehicle traveling eastbound on I-94 approaching the Zoo Interchange that was deviating lanes and tailgating. Deputies stopped the vehicle on I-43 northbound at Juneau Avenue and noted the driver smelled of alcohol and was slurring her speech.

The Dousman woman, 32, tested .21 on a preliminary breath test and was placed in custody for OWI, first offense.

Sheriff’s officials say she became combative, and as she was placed into the squad, she began kicking the deputies, striking one in the eye and causing her contact lens to come out. She kicked the second deputy in the face, causing minor facial injuries to both deputies.

Sheriff’s officials noted she is currently on extended supervision for a child neglect case where she received a prison sentence in March of 2015.

She will be charged with two counts of battery to law enforcement officer and resisting/obstructing, both felonies.

If convicted, she faces up to 24 years in prison.