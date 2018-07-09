× Enter for a chance to win 1 of 600 6-packs of Wisconsin State Fair cream puffs

WEST ALLIS — FOX6, your official station of summer, is teaming up with the Wisconsin State Fair to give away 600 six-packs of the famous State Fair cream puffs.

The Wisconsin Bakers Association produces thousands of light, airy, and sinfully delicious cream puffs each year for the Wisconsin State Fair.

Winners will be randomly selected, notified by email and ALSO receive a certificate by mail. They will then PICK UP their six-pack of cream puffs (with the certificate) from 6 a.m. until 8 a.m. on Tuesday, July 31.

IMPORTANT: You MUST have your certificate with you to pick up your puffs on July 31.

Only ONE (1) ENTRY PER EMAIL ADDRESS. All entries must be received by 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, July 19, 2018.