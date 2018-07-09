× Family says woman in hospice care died when company cut power to home amid outstanding payments

NEW JERSEY — A family says a woman in hospice care, dependent on oxygen, died after the power company shut off her electricity.

Desiree Washington said her mother, Linda Daniels, suffered from congestive heart failure and needed oxygen to help her breathe. Washington claims on Thursday, July 5, PSEG cut off power to her home, rendering her oxygen tank useless.

The family used a smaller reserve, and when that was empty, they called EMS. As paramedics rushed to help, the family kept calling PSEG, telling them to turn the power back on.

Washington alleges the power company said someone was on the way, but no one ever came.

“I don’t want it to happen to any other family in this community because it’s nothing but seniors in this community. We put one ice pack here, like by her side, and one on the other side, and then we had a cool towel on her head. We were fanning her. It was so hot in here, she couldn’t breathe. One representative told me to stop calling. There were too many tickets in the system. PSEG said ‘we’re on our way.’ They kept telling us that, but no one showed up. She was the glue that held everything together. I’m lost now,” said Washington.

The power company said it shut off the power because of outstanding payments, and they’d notified the customer that the power would be shut off.

In a statement, PSEG said, in part: “…because there was no response from the customer, the customer was shut off. They had not notified us of any medical circumstances in the home.”

Daniels’ family, however, argues that they did register her medical equipment with the utility company. The family says they have not decided if they will seek legal action against the power company.