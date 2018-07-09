× Glendale police seek help in search for missing 16-year-old girl

GLENDALE — Glendale police are asking for your help in their search for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Officials say Teenasia Scobey-Polacheck was last seen on Sunday, July 1 when she left her home on a silver and blue bicycle.

Teenasia girl is described as a female, black, approximately 5’5” tall, 160 lbs., with a dark complexion and short black hair. She was last seen wearing black spandex shorts and a gray tank top.

Anyone with any information on the girl’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Glendale Police Department at 414-228-1753.