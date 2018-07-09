× Heaggan-Brown files federal lawsuit against the Milwaukee Co. Sheriff’s Office alleging mistreatment

MILWAUKEE — Dominique Heaggan-Brown, the former Milwaukee Police officer acquitted in the 2016 shooting death that sparked two days of unrest in the Sherman Park area, is suing the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office alleging cruel and unusual punishment while he awaited trial in a sexual assault case.

Heaggan-Brown is locked up at the Waupun Correctional Institution, where he’s serving three years. Prosecutors said Heaggan-Brown watched the August 2016 unrest on television and then had sex with an intoxicated man. He ultimately pleaded guilty in February to false imprisonment, solicitation of prostitutes and capture of an inmate representation.

Heaggan-Brown filed a 43-page lawsuit in federal court on Friday, July 6. In addition to the sheriff’s office, the lawsuit also names former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke and Armor Correctional Health Services, Inc. Armor provides various services at the county lockup.

In the lawsuit, Heaggan-Brown says he was confined in a mental health unit under harsh and inhumane conditions, officers failed to keep him safe, there was unprofessional conduct, improper discipline and more. The federal lawsuit also alleges Heaggan-Brown was denied medical services.

Heaggan-Brown is asking the court for the following:

Nominal and compensatory damages to be determined at a trial but not less than $75,000

Punitive damages in the amount to be determined at trial

Reasonable costs and attorney fees

Jury to try his case

Any other relief the court deems just and proper

Injunctive relief including changing the jail’s grievance policy.

Heaggan-Brown was acquitted of the shooting death of Sylville Smith in 2016. The Milwaukee Police Department later fired him amid the sexual assault allegations.