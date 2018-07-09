× Hut, hut, hike! Gilbert Brown Foundation hosts free football camp for kids starting Tuesday, July 10

MILWAUKEE — The Gilbert Brown Foundation and the AT&T Wisconsin Pioneers are teaming up to hold a free football camp for Milwaukee youth at North Division High School from Tuesday, July 10 to Thursday, July 12.

Gilbert Brown’s All-Pro Football Camp is open to children between the ages of 8 and 17. A morning session (8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. for ages 8 to 12) and an afternoon session (2 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. for ages 13 to 17) will be offered each day.

The camp is made possible in part each year through a $1,000 donation from the AT&T Wisconsin Pioneers to the Gilbert Brown Foundation, as well as other donations from local businesses.

For more information about Gilbert Brown and the Gilbert Brown Foundation, you are encouraged to visit gilbertbrownfoundation.org

This is the 13th year that Gilbert Brown is offering the All-Pro Football Camp in Wisconsin.