Jeweler warns of scam where man says he needs cash to feed his kids in exchange for fake gold

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENFIELD -- The president of Robert Haack Diamonds in Greenfield is trying to spread the word about a new scam some of his customers are falling for. A con man is trying to turn fake gold into cash.

Victims told jewelry store employees the man says he needs cash to feed his children, and will exchange a gold necklace or ring for $60.

Bret Eulberg said at least four customers have walked into his Greenfield store over the past few weeks with fake gold they bought from a stranger. It shines like gold and feels like gold, but a few simple tests prove it's fake. Employees started to notice a pattern.

"They keep telling us the same scenario -- where there's a nice dressed gentleman, two children and a nice car (the last person said it was a Lexus) at a gas station," said Eulberg.

Victims said the man is very convincing.

Eulberg said police have been notified, out of concern this scam is growing, and they also wanted to alert the public. Eulberg said some of the fake gold they're seeing is stamped with a symbol for 18K gold.

"We're not the only store that buys jewelry. Even though it's stamped gold, it doesn't make it gold," said Eulberg.

It's hard to tell with the naked eye, but a series of tests visibly reveal when you're dealing with a piece of fake gold.

"The first warning is, if it's too good to be true, then it's probably a fake," said Eulberg.

Real gold doesn't react to nitric acid, but fake jewelry bubbles up once the acid is poured, revealed it's fake. If you're unsure whether it's real, you should take it to a certified store to have it looked at and tested before you buy it.

Meanwhile, if you see a man asking for cash in exchange for jewelry, you're asked to call police.