Man fractures NYC subway rider’s skull with metal pipe during argument

NEW YORK — A man struck a New York City subway rider in the face with a metal pipe, fracturing the man's skull, during an argument late Saturday, police said.

The two men were on a southbound 2 train near the West Broadway and Chambers Street subway station when they got into an argument.

Video shows the attacker get up and angrily point at the other man. When the other man stood up in response, the attacker hit him in the face with a pipe.

Video shows the attacker put the pipe into a hand truck after the assault.

He fled the subway station on foot at the Chambers Street station, police said. No arrests have been made.

The victim suffered a fractured skull and broken eye socket, police said. He's in stable condition.

The NYPD has asked for help identifying the attacker. He was last seen wearing a black cap, blue T-shirt, and dark pants.