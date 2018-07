× MPD: 18-year-old trying to break up family fight is stabbed, seriously wounded

MILWAUKEE — An 18-year-old was seriously injured after being stabbed Sunday night, July 8.

It happened around 6:40 p.m. near Spencer Place and Ridge Court.

According to police, the man suffered the serious stab wound after trying to break up a family fight.

Police continue to investigate and search for the known suspect.