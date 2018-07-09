× Police: Kenosha man turns himself in after fatal hit-and-run crash involving motorcycle

KENOSHA — A 29-year-old Kenosha man turned himself in on Monday, July 9 after a hit-and-run crash involving a motorcycle on Sunday evening.

Kenosha police and fire personnel responded to a motorcycle versus vehicle just after 9 p.m. Sunday to the area near 75th St. and Green Bay Rd. When officers arrived, they learned the involved vehicle fled the scene, and was not located.

The motorcyclist died at the scene. The identity of that person has not been released at this time.

On Monday morning, around 10:30 a.m., the 29-year-old driver of the vehicle came to the police department to speak with officers. He was taken into custody.

If anyone has information about the accident, they are urged to contact the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. If they wish to remain anonymous, call Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.