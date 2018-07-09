Police: Man, woman killed in double shooting on Milwaukee’s north side

2018 FIFA World Cup Fan Guide ⚽
July 9, 2018

MILWAUKEE — Two people are dead as a result of a double shooting on Milwaukee’s north side Monday morning, July 9.

The shooting happened near 5th and Randolph at around 1:15 a.m.

According to police, two victims were found dead in the back of a car. The victims are a 31-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman.

District officers and detectives from the department’s homicide division are actively investigating the incident. Officials are looking for a motive and suspect(s) involved.