Run sheep, run: Sheep leads police on chase

MANSFIELD, Mass. -- A rodeo escapee is on the run and police in Massachusetts have been trying to find the unusual suspect -- a sheep.

A sheep is behind a wild chase through a neighborhood in Mansfield, Massachusetts. Officers say the sheep escaped from the New England Rodeo on Sunday, July 8.

Police and Animal Control tracked down the sheep down but the ovine refused to be taken in and took off running.

The sheep was later seen heading into the woods. Officers believe the sheep is tired and scared.

Those living in Mansfield were asked to call police if they spotted it.