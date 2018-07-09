× Construction workers hit natural gas line in Fox Point, 3 customers impacted

FOX POINT — We Energies says construction workers hit a natural gas line in a Fox Point neighborhood on Monday morning, July 9. The gas line was struck near Lilac Lane and Club Circle.

North Shore Fire initially indicated evacuations of several homes were taking place. But We Energies says there were no evacuations that they were told about.

Three We Energies customers will be without natural gas service until repairs are complete.