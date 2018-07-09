Summer hair solutions to handle the heat and humidity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Between the heat and humidity -- summer can be hard on your hair! Scott Yance with Scottfree Salon has some solutions to some of the most common struggles.

If you have a short, straight hair, you should blow dry your hair in the opposite direction from your part, using minimal products and only straight ironing the ends of your hair. That can help create lasting volumne, preventing your hair from falling flat.

If you have thick, curly hair, create the style you want while it is still wet and let it dry.

If you have longer hair, crimp the roots to maintain volume.