Vehicle fire shuts down right lane of I-94 EB near Johnson Creek, creates traffic backups

JOHNSON CREEK — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation on Monday afternoon, July 9 reported traffic queues in excess of three miles, after the right lane of I-94 eastbound was shut down near Mile Marker 273 near Johnson Creek as a result of a vehicle fire.

According to the DOT, it happened shortly before 11 a.m.

As of about 2 p.m. — it was still impacting traffic.

Below are photos of the vehicle fire shared with FOX6 News by a viewer:

PHOTO GALLERY

State Patrol officials said the fire was extinguished, and the driver was able to get out of the tow truck pictured above without suffering any injuries.

Crews were then working to clear debris from the side of the road.