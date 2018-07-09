× West Allis police seek suspect accused of following girls, telling them to ‘get in’ his truck

WEST ALLIS — West Allis police are seeking a suspect, accused of following two juvenile females “under suspicious circumstances.:

It happened Monday, July 9 around 11 a.m. near I-894 and Greenfield.

Police said the suspect, in a silver Chevrolet pickup truck, followed the juveniles as they walked home eastbound on the south side of Greenfield near the on/exit ramps to 894. Police said the vehicle pulled up next to them and stopped, and the driver motioned for them to come toward the truck and “get in.”

They did not — and the truck continued east on Greenfield. Police said the females eventually started to walk along a side street, east of the original location of the incident, and observed the same Chevrolet vehicle turn onto that street.

The females ran from the area.

The pickup truck is described as a silver Chevrolet, possibly a 2008 model. The pickup is described as having a lift kit, 20” black and silver rims, no cap and a loud muffler.

The driver of the pickup is described as a male, Hispanic or white with a heavy tan, in his 20s or 30s, with short dark hair .He was wearing sunglasses.

Anybody with information is asked to contact police.