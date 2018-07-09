× Is your dog digging again? Help We Energies spread an important safety message

MILWAUKEE — We Energies is looking for a new canine safety ambassador to star in its safe digging campaign. Your dog could help spread an important safety message — “Doggone it! Call Diggers Hotline (811) three days before you dig.”

Take a picture of your dog digging in the yard and share it with We Energies.

How to enter:

Snap a photo of your dog when its digging Submit one photo to the We Energies Facebook page no later than 5 p.m. on July 16

We Energies will consider the quality of the content as well as the quality of the image in narrowing the entries to the finalists that will be posted for a vote on Facebook July 17-25.

The winning ad will be unveiled Aug. 1 on the We Energies website and their Facebook and Twitter accounts. On Aug. 11, the ad will appear on Milwaukee-area digital billboards for 811 day.

The winner also will receive tickets to the Wisconsin State Fair where they can see their dog’s winning face on display at Energy Park.