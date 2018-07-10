MILWAUKEE -- It's an interactive game show that has teams trying to identify the biggest hit songs of all time. Two Milwaukee natives will be on the hit Fox show "Beat Shazam," tonight. Mother-daughter duo Kim Coleman and Kiarra Reid join FOX6 WakeUp with the details.
2 Milwaukee natives to appear on hit Fox show “Beat Shazam”
