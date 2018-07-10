5 years in prison for former sheriff’s captain accused of sexual assault at assisted living facility

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A former captain with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, accused of sexually assaulting a woman at an assisted living facility, has been sentenced to prison.

Clarence Mielke, 74, in March was convicted by a jury on two counts — second degree sexual assault/mentally ill victim, second degree sexual assault by an employee of a child welfare agence or care/service residential facility.

He was found not guilty of four additional counts.

On Tuesday, July 10, Mielke was sentenced to serve five years in prison and five years extended supervision on each of the two convictions — to be served concurrently. So in all, he’ll serve five years in prison, and five years extended supervision, with credit for 119 days time served.

According to the criminal complaint, the alleged crimes happened Carey Manor — at an assisted living facility in Pleasant Prairie — owned by Mielke’s wife, Brenda Carey-Mielke.

The alleged victim suffers from Huntington’s disease, a progressive neurological disorder. Her mental deficiency does not allow her to give consent.

A detective investigating this case spoke with a certified nursing assistant who indicated she was walking past the alleged victim’s room on Sept. 17, 2016 — and that her door was open. The nursing assistant indicated in the complaint that she believed Mielke was engaging in inappropriate sexual contact with the victim — and reported it to police.

The alleged victim told police Mielke had been touching her “every day for the last three months.” She indicated to investigators that “this made her feel uncomfortable and scared.” The complaint says the woman stated Mielke “told her to keep it a secret. She said the sex and touching occurred in his bedroom, her bedroom and when he took her for car rides.” The alleged victim stated to police that “this conduct was going on for years.”When police spoke with the alleged victim, the complaint says she indicated she “did not feel safe” around Mielke and that “it was a good thing that he was gone.”

The facility has since been shut down, fined $10,000 and ordered to relocate its residents.