BloodCenter of Wisconsin officials join Red Cross in issuing emergency appeal for donations after July 4

MILWAUKEE — BloodCenter of Wisconsin officials have joined the American Red Cross in issuing an emergency appeal for blood donations after the Fourth of July holiday.

In a news release Tuesday, July 10, BCW officials said after the holiday, blood donations are at a critically low level.

They’re asking that you donate today to help patients in need.

According to the release, BCW officials are seeing low appointment levels and critically low levels of several blood types – less than a half-day supply. The aim is to maintain a two to three day supply to ensure that life-saving blood is available to treat patients in need. While the need is at its highest during the summer, donations are at their lowest, declining as much as 20 percent. People postpone donation due to vacation plans, and with school out for the summer, we are also without the generous donations from high school and college blood drives.

BCW is the exclusive blood supplier to every hospital in southeastern Wisconsin and 57 hospitals across the state.

BloodCenter is able to help patients battling cancer and those undergoing surgery because of the generosity of its blood donors. Patients in emergency situations also tend to rise during summer and recent natural disasters and other unforeseen tragedies highlight the critical need for blood of all types, especially type O negative which can be safely given to all patients.

Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment today at any of BCW’s 10 statewide donor centers or at one of our community blood drives by calling 1-877-BE-A-HERO (1-877-232-4376) or CLICKING HERE.