Cancer doesn’t ‘happen to someone’ between the hours of 9 to 5, neither should cancer care

MILWAUKEE -- Cancer care doesn't happen to someone from nine-to-five -- then take a break. Neither should cancer care. Liz Malosh, a registered nurse who manages the 24-hour Clinical Cancer Center at Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin, and Lauren Lanza, a patient who went to the clinic, join FOX6 WakeUp.

The 24-Hour Cancer Clinic is a unique concept and one of only a handful in the country.

This dedicated 24-hour outpatient clinic improved symptom management, minimized treatment plan interruptions and reduced emergency department (ED) visits—while offering peace of mind to cancer patients. It’s staffed by oncology trained nurses and providers and is specifically designed for the urgent and immediate needs of patients with cancer treatment-related complications.