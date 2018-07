× Child struck by vehicle while riding his bike near Richards and Auer; driver stayed on scene

MILWAUKEE — A child was struck by a vehicle while riding his bike in Milwaukee on Tuesday, July 10.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. near Richards and Auer.

The child was not seriously hurt. He was taken to Children’s Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene, and is cooperating with police.