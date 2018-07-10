Falsies or applying mascara: 4 ways you can get gorgeous lashes

MILWAUKEE -- Looking to obtain the look of luscious lashes? Amanda Shallow joins Real Milwaukee with four different ways you can achieve the look you're searching for.
1. Mascara and Mascara Wands
Not all mascaras are alike-
- Benefit "They're real"
- LimeLife by Alcone's "Perfect Mascara"
- L'Oréal "Voluminous Mascara"
- Ulta.com
2. False Strip lashes- Great for event's and once and awhile use.
Not people who are trying to grow out their lash or have little to none.
- Example- Ardell
- Target or Amazon
3. Magnetic Lashes
Three Second lashes
- Magnetic Eyelash strips that are reusable. No glue and lightweight feel.
- 3secondlash.com or Target
4. Lash Serums
- Castor Oil
- Nourish Natural Lash & Brow Serum
Local and organic company
nourishnaturalproducts.com