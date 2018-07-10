Falsies or applying mascara: 4 ways you can get gorgeous lashes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Looking to obtain the look of luscious lashes? Amanda Shallow joins Real Milwaukee with four different ways you can achieve the look you're searching for.

1. Mascara and Mascara Wands

Not all mascaras are alike-

Benefit "They're real"

LimeLife by Alcone's "Perfect Mascara"

L'Oréal "Voluminous Mascara"

Ulta.com

2. False Strip lashes- Great for event's and once and awhile use.

Not people who are trying to grow out their lash or have little to none.

Example- Ardell

Target or Amazon

3. Magnetic Lashes

Three Second lashes

Magnetic Eyelash strips that are reusable. No glue and lightweight feel.

3secondlash.com or Target

4. Lash Serums