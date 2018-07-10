Man accused of trashing lobby at Grafton Police Department sentenced to prison

GRAFTON — A man accused of trashing the lobby at the Grafton Police Department has been sentenced.

David Dondlinger, 22, of Grafton, on June 20 pleaded guilty to one count of criminal damage to property, and one count of disorderly conduct. On Monday, July 9, he was sentenced to serve one year in prison, one year extended supervision and two years probation.

Additionally, he was ordered to pay $1,715. 48 in restitution.

He was also sentenced to serve six months in jail for the criminal damage to property conviction, and was ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation.

According to the criminal complaint, officers were dispatched to the Grafton Police Department lobby on March 11. A man identified as Dondlinger, had walked into the lobby and “immediately began screaming and kicked a hole in the wall near the entryway.”

The complaint indicates Dondlinger, 22, then pulled brochures out, broke brochure holders off the wall, pulled pictures off the wall, smashed those pictures and even jumped on one of them.

The complaint says Dondlinger “went into some of the open rooms of the lobby where he also broke glass, smashed a latch, and caused other damage.” Officers arrived a few moments after this — and Dondlinger was taken into custody.