Marquette University PD: Bike thefts on the rise

MILWAUKEE — Marquette University police have issued a warning after recently seeing an increase in bike thefts.

The department tweeted the alert on Tuesday, July 10 along with a photo of police K-9 Nattie, being a good girl showing off the suggested U-lock system to safely secure your bike.

We have seen an increase in bike thefts recently. Please remember to lock up your bike with a U-lock, like the one pictured with Nattie. Cable locks are easily cut. Always secure the bike frame to the bike rack and always wear a helmet while riding. pic.twitter.com/tBstHGUbmj — Marquette Police (@MarquettePD) July 10, 2018

The warning comes after the department says they’ve had 14 bike thefts in the past month, with the majority of them being improperly secured or not secured at all.

Officials say riders should always wear a helmet and secure your bike frame — not just the tire — to the bike rack when locking up. Cable locks are easily cut, which is why the U-lock is preferred.