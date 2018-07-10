Marquette University PD: Bike thefts on the rise

MILWAUKEE — Marquette University police have issued a warning after recently seeing an increase in bike thefts.
The department tweeted the alert on Tuesday, July 10 along with a photo of police K-9 Nattie, being a good girl showing off the suggested U-lock system to safely secure your bike.
The warning comes after the department says they’ve had 14 bike thefts in the past month, with the majority of them being improperly secured or not secured at all.
Officials say riders should always wear a helmet and secure your bike frame — not just the tire — to the bike rack when locking up. Cable locks are easily cut, which is why the U-lock is preferred.