Milwaukee Bucks sign 1st-round draft pick Donte DiVincenzo to rookie scale contract

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks have signed first-round draft pick Donte DiVincenzo to a rookie scale contract.

According to a news release from Bucks’ officials, DiVincenzo, a 6-foot-5 guard, was selected by the Bucks with the 17th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. He led Villanova to a national championship in April, earning 2018 Final Four Most Outstanding Player honors after scoring 31 points on 10-for-15 shooting in the national championship game and averaging 23.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game at the Final Four. The Delaware-native was named the BIG EAST’s Sixth Man of the Year for the 2017-18 season after he averaged 13.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game as a redshirt sophomore while shooting 48.1 percent from the field and 40.1 percent from 3-point range.

DiVincenzo appeared in 85 games, making 12 starts, during his three seasons with the Wildcats.